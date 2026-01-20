Niger varsity student commits suicide over gambling

A 300-level Computer Science student of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida university, Niger State has committed suicide after losing N150,000 entrusted to him for house rent through gambling.

The deceased student, Kelvin Danlami, was said to have lost the fund handed over to him specifically for accommodation during the gambling session which led to overwhelming despair and eventual decision to take his own life.

In a statement released on Tuesday by the Students’ Union Government (SUG), General Secretary, Aliyu Abubakar, it was disclosed that the incident occurred yesterday.

“On behalf of the entire student community of IBB University, Lapai, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, relatives, friends, the Department of Computer Science, and all students of the University over this great and painful loss,” the statement read.

The SUG further described Kelvin’s death as “a tragic and irreplaceable loss, not only to his immediate family but also to his department and the entire University community.”

“We pray that Almighty God grants his family the strength, comfort, and fortitude to bear this moment of grief, and that He consoles his colleagues and loved ones,” the union added.