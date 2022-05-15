Niger Varsity owner recommends multi-lingual skills, others for students

The President and founder of Maryam Abacha American University, Maradi, Niger Republic, Adamu Gwarzo, has recommended that students and graduates acquire multi-lingual skills to enable them benefit from job opportunities available globally.

Gwarzo said that it has become pertinent for students to consider multi-lingual skills so as to be relevant and have an edge over their counterparts internationally.

He said learning different languages particularly before graduation from school would afford them an opportunity to fit into any society and practice their profession without barriers.

According to him, the students need the skills which would build a better part of their career path across the world and one of the skills is understanding other international languages.

Speaking during the 7th edition of the Induction ceremony of the medical laboratory science students in Abuja, Yesterday, Gwarzo stressed the need for them to be good ambassadors of their universities and the country wherever they might found themselves.

While noting the commitment and fairness of the leadership of the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria towards professionalism, Gwarzo further commended Federal Government for providing the enabling environment for the council to become an effective body.

On his part, the Registrar of the Council, Toman Erhabor described Medical Laboratory Science as a dynamic profession designed to provide a broad base fundamental scientific knowledge and its application in the healthcare system in Nigeria.

Erhabor explained that the discipline had expose the inducted graduates to the application of Medical Laboratory Science in among key areas of Medicine, Pharmaceutical Industries, Research Institutes, Food Industries as well as Diagnostic kits and Machine Production.

He urged the 383 newly inducted students to uphold professionalism for the development of the profession.

The registrar further commended Maryam Abacha American University, Maradi for upholding academic excellence and called on other African private Universities to emulate the university for the development of education.

