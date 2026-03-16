Niger tourism commissioner resigns to contest 2027 election

The Niger State Commissioner for Tourism, Ladidi Bosso, popularly known as Mai Alert, has stepped down from her position, bringing an abrupt end to her tenure in the state’s executive council.

Bosso resigned to pursue her political ambition of contesting for the seat of Member of the House of Representatives representing the Bosso/Paiko Federal Constituency in the 2027 general elections.

In her resignation, she expressed gratitude to Governor Umar Bago and the Niger State Government for the opportunity to serve, while reaffirming her commitment to contributing to the development of her constituency at the national level.

Although the Niger State Government has yet to announce her replacement, the Ministry of Tourism assured the public that its operations will continue uninterrupted.

Bosso’s resignation comes a day after the state government directed all political appointees and public office holders intending to contest in the 2027 general elections to resign their positions on or before March 23, 2026.