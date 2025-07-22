Niger SDP dismisses report on ADC merger

Following the defection of several political heavyweights to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Niger State has dismissed reports of a possible merger with the party recently adopted by opposition leaders aiming to unseat President Bola Tinubu in the highly anticipated 2027 presidential election.

Responding to these claims, the SDP dismissed the coalition as a gathering of “faceless people,” insisting that the party remains united and undivided in its mission to provide an alternative political platform for the people of Niger State.

The state party chairman, Yakubu Yerima, who debunked the reports on Tuesday, reaffirmed the SDP’s independence and strength, stressing that it remains a credible and formidable opposition force in the state.

“I urge members to disregard rumours of any merger or defections. No registered member has left the party,” Yerima said in a statement.

The reaction from the SDP followed a recent meeting held in Minna, Niger State, where a group identifying itself as the ‘SDP for ADC Coalition’ announced its support for the ADC.

A communiqué from the gathering, signed by the faction’s Public Relations Officer, Luqma Hussaini, declared their intention to align with other political stakeholders, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP), to form a broader political structure in the state.

“These times do not call for sloganeering, self-congratulation, or political vanity; they demand collective sacrifice, sober reflection, and unified action,” the statement read.