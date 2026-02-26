34.1 C
Education

Niger polytechnic reopens after Bago’s approval

By Mary Odeh

0
10

The Niger State Ministry of Tertiary Education has announced the immediate reopening of Niger State Polytechnic, Zungeru, following approval from the Mohammed Bago‑led State Government.

The directive aligns with Governor Bago’s order to reopen all tertiary institutions within the Niger North Senatorial Zone.

According to the Ministry, academic and administrative activities will fully resume, with both returning and newly admitted students expected on campus from Sunday, March 1, 2026. Registration and lectures will commence the following day, Monday, March 2, 2026.

Students have been advised to return promptly and comply strictly with institutional regulations. The Polytechnic’s management and staff have been instructed to ensure full operational readiness to guarantee a smooth and productive academic session.

The State Government reiterated its commitment to strengthening tertiary education, maintaining academic stability, and creating an enabling environment for learning across Niger State.

