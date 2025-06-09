Niger Police begins manhunt for 40yrs old man’s killer

A massive manhunt is underway to track down the unknown gunmen who brutally killed a 40-year-old man, Abubakar Mohammed, in the Rabba area of Mokwa Local Government Area, Niger State.

The operation was launched by the Niger State Police Command days after Mohammed was murdered in cold blood, with a team of detectives and tactical squads combing nearby forests and communities in search of the suspects.

The tragic incident occurred four days ago along Abattoir–Agric School Road, where the victim was ambushed, macheted to death, and robbed of his mobile phone and Bajaj motorcycle.

Confirming the development, the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, stated that officers from the Mokwa Division responded swiftly to the scene upon receiving a distress report.

Abiodun further disclosed that the victim’s body was recovered and transported to the General Hospital in Mokwa, where further examination was conducted.

The police have since launched an intensive investigation to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

Abiodun assured the public that every effort is being made to bring those responsible to justice, and he urged residents to remain calm and vigilant.

“We urge anyone with useful information that could aid in the arrest of the culprits to report to the nearest police station. The command remains committed to protecting lives and property,” he added.