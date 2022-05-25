Niger PDP postpones guber primary election over aspirants’ protest

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger has postponed its Governorship primary election from Wednesday 26th May to Thursday 26th May 2022 following protests by four of the five aspirants contesting the election.

The four aspirants, Sani Kutigi, Si di Abdul, Abdulrahman Gimba, and Abubakar Jankara, were said to have insisted that all delegates must identify themselves properly after an emergency meeting they held in one of the offices at the PDP secretariat, the venue of the election.

According to the protesting aspirants, the 800 delegates expected to elect the party’s governorship candidate must identify themselves properly before they could be accredited.

Jankara, who spoke on behalf of the aggrieved aspirants, was said to have conveyed their decision to the Chairman of the electoral panel and Deputy Governor of Bayelsa, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

In their unanimous voice, the protesters insisted that delegates must present a means of identification, which should be a national driver’s license, a national identity card, or an international passport.

As gathered, the four aspirants were said to have also intimated the head of the security team at the venue, Assistant Commissioner of Police Adedeji Taiwo, who advised them to put their complaint in writing.

Efforts by Ewhrudjakpo to pacify the aspirants to agree that the delegates be identified by the chairmen of their respective local governments were said to have proved abortive.

however, Ewhrudjakpo was said to have later informed newsmen that he had directed all delegates to get means of identification and shifted the exercise to Thursday, 26th May, 2022.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

