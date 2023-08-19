Niger nationals take to streets over President’s arrest

The Niger Republic nationals residing in Kano State, Nigeria, have strongly condemn military coup that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum’s democratically elected government, asking that the military release him immediately.

In a peaceful protest, the citizens argued that the move of the military officers have altered ongoing development in the country.

The Chairman of the group, Lawalli Barma, passionately appealed for the immediate release of President Bazoum, his family, and all individuals reportedly abducted during the military intervention of July 16, 2023.

“We ask without conditions, the release of His Excellency, President Mohamed Bazoum, rightfully elected by the sovereign people of Niger, as well as his family and all other kidnapped persons,” he said at the event.

The protesters also called for the restoration of democratic leadership in the Niger Republic, emphasizing the importance of dialogue over military confrontation.

The group urged the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to reconsider its decision to deploy military forces in Niger Republic and instead prioritise peaceful negotiations to resolve the conflict.

While commending President Bazoum’s efforts to enhance the economic development of the Niger Republic, Lawalli praised his commitment to capacity building which resulted in significant advancements in human and capital resources.

They also lauded the progress – in political, economic, and social development – achieved during President Bazoum’s tenure.

Expressing disappointment over the actions of Presidential Guard General Abdoul Rahamane Thiani, the group highlighted the crucial role the General was expected to play in ensuring the President’s security.

Prior to the military intervention in Niger Republic, the country had been experiencing a period of peace, economic stability, and political development under President Bazoum’s leadership.

