Niger miners kill police officer during confrontation

Suspected illegal miners killed a police officer, identified as Samson Emmanuel, during a violent confrontation in Niger State, while also setting a patrol vehicle ablaze.

The attack targeted a joint security patrol made up of personnel from the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and the local Anti-Drugs Control (ADC) unit, who were carrying out operations against illegal mining and mineral smuggling in the area.

A local resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the security team had intercepted suspects allegedly transporting solid minerals illegally when armed assailants launched a sudden attack.

During the assault, the NSCDC Hilux patrol vehicle used by the security operatives was set ablaze, escalating the severity of the incident.

Confirming the development on Thursday, the Niger State Police spokesperson, Wasiu Abiodun, condemned the attack, describing it as inhumane and a direct challenge to lawful authority and national economic security.

He noted that mineral-rich sites are classified as Critical National Assets under Nigerian law and vowed that those responsible would be brought to justice.

“We will hunt down and prosecute anyone involved in the killing or destruction. No one will escape accountability,” Abiodun said, stressing the resolve of security agencies to enforce the law.

He also issued a stern warning to illegal miners, urging them to vacate unauthorised sites immediately.

“Continued defiance will trigger intensified enforcement and severe legal consequences,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Niger State Police Command appealed to residents to provide information that could assist ongoing investigations.

Abiodun further warned that violence against security personnel would not be tolerated, adding that anyone aiding illegal mining or mineral smuggling would face full legal action.