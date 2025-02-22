Niger LG secretary escapes from kidnappers 24hrs after abduction

The Secretary of Munya Local Government Area in Niger State, Daina Usman, made a bold decision after escaping from armed kidnappers, leaving his wife, two children, and another individual in the captivity.

Usman regained his freedom after breaking away from his abductors, who had seized him and four others during a late-night raid.

The Munya Local Government Council Chairman, Aminu Najumei, who revealed this yesterday, stated that Usman slipped away while the assailants were scouting for a hideout.

Meanwhile, the incident has prompted an ongoing security operation to rescue the remaining hostages before the kidnappers take them outside the state.

The attack took place at Usman’s residence near a riverbank in Sarkin Pawa, a frequently targeted area in Niger State.

The kidnappers then fled with their captives toward Chikun Local Government Area in Kaduna State, a notorious refuge for criminal groups.

While the exact motive remains unclear, security sources highlight that Sarkin Pawa’s vulnerability to bandit attacks and Chikun’s reputation as an escape route likely influenced the kidnappers’ actions.

The Guild yesterday reported that the armed group stormed Usman’s home, abducting him along with his family and one other person, before heading toward Kaduna.

In response, a joint task force—comprising military personnel from Sarkin Pawa’s Forward Operating Base, Niger State Police tactical units, and local vigilantes—sprang into action after a distress call, launching a manhunt to locate the kidnappers and free the remaining captives.

Niger State Police spokesperson, Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed Usman’s escape and assured that efforts to rescue his wife and children continue unabated.