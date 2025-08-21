Niger lawmakers approve bill adjusting lecturer’s retirement age to 70yrs

The Niger State House of Assembly has approved a bill extending the retirement age of academic staff in state-owned tertiary institutions.

Under the new legislation, the retirement age for lecturers has been raised from 65 to 70 years, while professors will now retire at 75 instead of 70.

Lawmakers said the adjustment was aimed at retaining experienced academics and improving the standard of education in the state.

The bill was passed on Wednesday during plenary in Minna, following the adoption of a report presented by the Chairman of the House Committee on Education, Mohammed Idris, who represents Tafa Constituency.

Idris explained that the measure was in line with national benchmarks and would help address the shortage of qualified personnel in higher institutions.

At the same sitting, the House passed the Niger State Diaspora Agency Bill, following the presentation of the House Standing Committee report on Women Affairs, Humanitarian and Disaster Management chaired by the Deputy Speaker Afiniki Dauda,.

Dauda said the new agency would promote cultural exchange, trade, investment and development initiatives between Niger State and its diaspora community.

Meanwhile the House resolved to summon the Commissioner and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Works to explain their failure to implement earlier directives on road safety measures.

This is based on a report presented by the House Standing Committee on Works and Infrastructure chaired by Abubakar Gomna.

While unanimously adopting the reports, the speaker commended the House Standing Committees for their work and directed the Clerk of the House to transmit clean copies to the executive for assent.