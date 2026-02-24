Niger Govt. shuts two illegal mining sites

The Niger State Government has directed the immediate shutdown of illegal and non-compliant mining sites operating in Gada Daya and Gada Eregi along Bida Road.

The order followed a joint inspection conducted by officials from the Niger State Ministry of Mineral Resources and the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals Development.

The exercise forms part of ongoing efforts by both state and federal authorities to tackle illegal mining activities and strengthen regulatory compliance within the solid minerals sector.

Leading the delegation, the Commissioner for Mineral Resources, Mohammed Qasim Danjuma, stated that operators without valid federal licences and proper state documentation would not be permitted to continue operations.

He stressed that all mining operators must obtain licences from the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals Development and complete mandatory profiling and registration with the state ministry before commencing or continuing activities.

“No operator should commence or continue mining activities without proper licensing and documentation,” Danjuma said.

The inspection team included the Federal Mines Officer for Niger State, Engr. Henry Bolarinwa; the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Idris Legbo; directors and senior officials; representatives of Zuma Development Company Niger State led by Abubakar Abubakar; and security personnel.

During an engagement with miners, mineral dealers, and host community members, Engr. Bolarinwa warned that the next phase of enforcement would involve the arrest and prosecution of defaulters. He urged operators to secure the required licences promptly to avoid sanctions.

At the end of the exercise, the commissioner ordered the closure of all identified illegal mining sites and unregistered mineral trading points in the affected communities pending compliance with federal licensing requirements and completion of state documentation.

Meanwhile, the miners and dealers pledged to comply with the directives within the stipulated timeframe.