Niger Govt. shuts down public service indefinitely over second COVID-19 wave

In a bid to flatten coronavirus, the Niger State Government has shut down the public service and directed all civil servants to stay at home and work remotely from home.

The government added that the decision was taken to avert the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic, following the increased number of cases in recent times.

The directive came barely a month after the state Governor, Abubakar Bello, announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19, but on 16th November the governor recovered from the virus.

Through a statement signed by the Head of Service, Salamatu Abubakar, yesterday, the government stressed that the workers should stay home beginning from December 21st, 2020 and that the resumption date would be communicated duly.

Meanwhile, the government directive excluded workers on essential services across the state after it recorded over 300 cases of COVID-19, with 12 deaths.