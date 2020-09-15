Niger Govt. shuts down Minna-Bida road to articulated vehicles

The Niger State Government has disclosed that plans had been concluded to closed down Minna-Bida road to articulated vehicles in a bid to ensure speedy reconstruction of the road for easy access.

It explained that others closed alongside Minna-Bida for the construction work include Lapai-Paiko, Chanchaga Bridge-Maikunkele, Muye-Lapai, and Zungeru-Wushishi.

It would be recalled that the state government had announced its decision to restrict movement of articulated vehicles on the road to allow the contractor to handle the project to speed up work.

The Chairman, state’s Infrastructure and Monitoring Committee and Chief of Staff to Gov. Sani Bello, Ibrahim Balarabe, said that the road was barricaded to stop the heavy trucks from accessing it from Bida.

Speaking when he led a team from relevant ministries, departments and parastatals to carry out the closure on behalf of the state government, Balarabe said that the restriction of articulated vehicles on the state-owned roads would be totally enforced as stakeholders were in support of the decision.

Ibrahim warned that any articulated vehicle caught violating the order would have themselves to blame as the government had carried out wide publicity on its closure.

He enjoined the people to exercise patience and understanding for the inconveniences the restriction would cause, adding that it was for the overall interest of the state.