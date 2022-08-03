Niger Govt. sets up traffic magt agency, allocates 21 vehicles

The Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani-Bello has inaugurated the newly created state’s Traffic Management Agency (NISTMA) and allocated 21 vehicles to facilitate its operations.

Sani-Bello disclosed that the vehicles comprised of 10 power bikes, six Hilux vans, an ambulance and four tow trucks.

The governor said that the creation of the agency was to build a traffic data base that would help to identify traffic offenders and keep adequate data of road users for revenue profiling and planning.

He explained that all modes of transportation were present in the state, thus the need to develop an intra-transport management system by creating NISTMA.

Bello explained that the agency would facilitate traffic law enforcement, curb growing security challenges using technology and expand the Internally Generated Revenue of the state among others.

“This agency will be responsible for the administration, control and management of traffic matters.

“It will do this with a system of operation that is efficient and responsive to the demand of traffic to provide safe and orderly movement of persons and goods on our roads,’’ he said.

Speaking in Minna, yesterday, the governor tasked the agency to build and develop a culture of law abiding road users through sensitisation and enforcement of regulations that would help reduce to road accidents.

He further disclosed that the government had added 63 buses to the fleet of the state’s transport system and would continue to support the sector to maintain the vehicles.

On his part, the Commissioner for Transport, Zakari Tanko disclosed that the governor has assented to the law establishing NISTMA in July 2021 to achieve an effective and inclusive management of the transportation sector in the state.

