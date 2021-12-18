Niger Govt. revokes private varsities, others license over contravention

The Niger State Government has withdrawn the approval granted to operators of all Private tertiary Institutions across the state over contravention of extant rules and regulations in the state.

The government said that revoking the licenses of these tertiary institutions was one of the major measures that could help to address menace within the state.

According to the government, each of the private tertiary institutions would be required to reapply separately and not collectively as they often does.

In a letter addressed to proprietors of all such Institutions in the state. and signed by the commissioner of Tertiary education Prof. Baba Aliyu, the state government stated that the state government is disturbed about the spate of contravention of stipulated rules and regulations governing the establishment and operations of Private Tertiary Education Institutions across the state.

The state government, through the Ministry of Tertiary Education, Science and Technology had earlier shown its magnanimity in granting provisional approval to many of such established Institutions pending the fulfillment of all requirements.

“None of the affected institutions have been able to comply. They chose to abuse the privilege of the provisional approval granted them by not conforming to the rules and regulations.

“The Niger state government in her desire to enforce the guidelines and maintain the standard for the establishment of Tertiary education in the state, has decided to revoke the earlier provisional approval.

“However, each Institutions are required to reapply individually for their registrations and approval . And such institution will be provided with a revised set of prerequisite conditions which they are expected to comply with.

“The state government wish to appeal to all persons and institutions to be law abiding as all is being done in the interest and sanctity of the state education sector”.l

