Niger Govt. Places monarchs’ roles, cultural values on review

The Niger State Governor, Sani Bello, has said that an urgent review of traditional rulers’ role would revive the cultural values and norms that have eluded the society.

Bello said that reviewing and empowering the traditional institutions, who were custodians of traditions in the country, would assist to address differences better before they degenerate into crisis.

The governor, who expressed concerns over the roles of traditional rulers and eluding cultural values as well as norms from the society, stressed that the long-term neglect of the institution resulted to a breakdown of structures designed for conflict resolution.

He raised the concerns and made recommendations at a programme held in honour of Dr Mohammed Ndarani Mohammed, who has been conferred with the position of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) by the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee and Supreme Court of Nigeria in Abuja.

While acknowledging the neglect of some of these traditions as partly responsible for the problems the country was confronted with, the governor maintained that there must be a review of the system with more powers handed to the traditional leaders to enable them to checkmate the vices that have eroded the family, society and government.

Bello, who said hard work commitment and dedication to duty were the hallmark of success, decried the failure of youth whom he said preferred to engage in drugs and other vices.

He noted that the new Senior Advocate of Nigeria being celebrated had exhibited the spirit of hard work, discipline and good character to attain his present elevation.