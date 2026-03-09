Niger Govt. orders political appointees eyeing 2027 elections to resign

The Niger State Government has directed all political appointees and public office holders intending to contest elective positions in the 2027 general elections to resign their appointments on or before March 23, 2026.

The directive was announced in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Abubakar Usman, following the release of the revised timetable for the 2027 elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to the timetable released by INEC, presidential and National Assembly elections will be held on January 16, 2027, while governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections are scheduled for February 6, 2027.

The electoral body also indicated that political parties will begin their primaries on April 23, 2026, as part of preparations for the polls.

Usman explained that the directive became necessary to ensure strict compliance with electoral laws and guidelines regulating participation in elective offices.

He noted that the law requires public office holders seeking elective positions to resign their appointments at least one month before the commencement of party primaries.

The SSG therefore urged all affected political appointees and government officials in the state with political ambitions to submit their resignations before the stipulated deadline to avoid violating electoral regulations.

“I am to draw the attention of all Political Appointees and other Government Officials who desire to contest for elective positions that the conduct of party primaries is expected to commence from April 23, 2026,” Usman said.

“In line with this development, all such appointees and officials are advised to resign their appointments by March 23, 2026, in order to meet the one-month requirement for resignation before seeking elective positions.”

He reiterated the state government’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that all political activities in the state strictly conform with constitutional and electoral provisions.