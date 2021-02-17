Niger Govt. orders closure of boarding schools after students abduction

Following early morning students’ abduction in Niger State, the state’s Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, has ordered the immediate closure of all boarding schools in the affected area.

He explained that the move had become imperative to protect students and other residents in the bandit ravaged areas of the state.

Bello gave the directive after meeting with heads of security agencies in the state at the Government House, Minna on Wednesday, adding that all boarding schools in Rafi, Mariga, Munya, and Shiroro local government areas of the state would be closed till further notice.

He explained that the abducted persons in the area include 27 Students among the about 650 students in the school, three staff and 12 members of an unidentified family.

Briefing newsmen shortly after the meeting in Minna, the governor said that the attack occurred at about 2 am on Wednesday morning and that one student, Benjamin Doma, was shot dead during the incident.

Furthermore, Bello hinted that his administration would not pay ransom to the bandits, adding that efforts are ongoing to ensure hitch-free rescue of the abducted students.

“It is not in our policy as a government to pay ransom to bandits because we have noticed that they use this money to buy arms and ammunition. However, the government will be ready to support and assist repentant bandits.

“We are deeply concerned at these recent sad events and asking the federal government to deploy every necessary resources while we will look at all options, both kinetic and non-kinetic to ensure the safe return of the victims of both incidences. We will not rest or sleep until we bring them back to their families.” he said.