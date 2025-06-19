Niger Govt. goes after miners engaging children for operations

Concerned by rising reports of child exploitation in mining communities, the Niger State Government has vowed to prosecute operators who engage underage workers, describing the trend as both illegal and inhumane.

This follows disturbing reports of miners using women and children, often under hazardous conditions, particularly in Chanchaga, Paikoro, Munya, Shiroro, and Rafi local government areas of the state.

Authorities say the situation has become increasingly alarming, with investigations revealing that women and children are being deployed to mining sites during odd hours, typically between 5 p.m. and midnight, to evade detection by security personnel.

A resident and Chairman of the Butchers Association in Chanchaga, Mallam Garba, confirmed the trend, saying: “Mostly women and children always come to the site between 5–6 p.m., and even at midnight.”

In response, the Niger State Ministry of Mineral Resources has pledged to intensify enforcement efforts, especially in and around Minna, the state capital.

The Commissioner for Mineral Resources, Alhaji Garba Yahaya, who visited several illegal mining sites, expressed deep concern over the exploitation of vulnerable groups and warned all illegal operators to halt their activities immediately.

Yahaya reiterated that Governor Mohammed Bago has ordered a full-scale clampdown on all illegal mining activities in the state, warning of strict penalties as part of renewed efforts to protect children’s rights.

“Anybody caught will face prosecution to serve as a deterrent to others,” he warned.

The commissioner also called on community stakeholders—including youth groups, village and district heads, and ward leaders, to support the campaign by reporting illegal operations promptly.

The government emphasized that safeguarding the environment and protecting lives, especially those of women and children, remains central to its actions against illegal mining in the state.