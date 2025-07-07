Niger Govt. disburses ₦38M to Minna fire victims

Victims of multiple fire incidents that occurred in Minna in 2024 have received over ₦38 million in relief funds from the Niger State Government, as part of efforts to cushion the impact of the losses suffered by the 28 affected individuals.

The fire outbreaks, which included a major incident at Tunga Locust on February 9, 2024, as well as others in Maitumbi and Chanchaga, caused severe damage to shops, homes, and personal property, leaving many residents grappling with significant financial setbacks.

Coordinated by the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), the disbursement saw each beneficiary receive 25% of the value of their verified losses, an increase from previous administrations, which typically provided only 10 to 15 percent compensation.

Speaking during the official presentation of cheques, NSEMA Director-General Abdullahi Baba-Arah, who represented Governor Umar Bago, expressed the government’s sympathy and reaffirmed its commitment to supporting victims of disasters across the state.

According to Baba-Arah, the financial support forms part of Bago’s administration’s ongoing commitment to helping residents recover from disasters and rebuild their lives.

He also used the occasion to advise residents on adopting basic fire safety practices, such as unplugging electrical appliances when not in use, to reduce the risk of future tragedies.

In addition, Baba-Arah announced that NSEMA would intensify its public awareness campaigns on fire prevention and safety in all parts of the state.

The state government further reiterated its broader commitment to strengthening disaster response systems and pledged continued support to victims of both past and future emergencies.

Beneficiaries of the ₦38 million relief fund welcomed this gesture, with a landlord Mahmoud Mohammed and his tenant Juliet Nwabuze praising the government’s timely intervention. They described the assistance as a long-awaited relief that has restored their hope.