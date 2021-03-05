Niger Govt. demolishes unapproved motor parks, disperse transport union members

Following the abduction of Kagara schoolboys, the Nigeria State Government has begun to demolish unapproved motor parks and dispersed members of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) as well as other transport unions operating the parks across the state.

It said that the illegal parks were allegedly discovered to be serving as a hideout for bandits and other criminals that currently engage in kidnapping and other illicit actions in Niger.

The action came hours after the government announced the ban on unapproved parks in Minna, the state capital,, and other major parts of the state as part of the efforts to ensure the safety and security of its citizens.

Confirming the ongoing action across the state, Commissioner for Transport, Ramatu Yar’adua, who disclosed this to newsmen at Government House Minna, shortly after the state weekly Executive Council meeting, said that the action would prevent the breakdown of law and order.

Yar’adua, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Ibrahim Musa, said that it was a joint effort to combat security challenges bedeviling the state, hence the imperative need to dismantle illegal motor parks, particularly in Minna Metropolis.

“All illegal parks are to be dismantled with effect from today and all our men will be on track. They will be on the field to enforce compliance. We are advising all commercial vehicular drivers to go back to the major parks and leave the environment they are presently occupying, he stressed.

To further address the issue, Yar’adua disclosed that the state has commenced Electronic registration of all motorcycle and tricycle owners and operators in other to establish a comprehensive database for the state.

She explained that after the E-registration, which is for both private and commercial motorcycle owners, each person would be given a renewable Rider’s Card in a deliberate attempt to curtail their excesses and limit criminality in the state.

“We are going ahead with the registration of all our Motorcycles and Tricycles immediately. All Riders are expected to register, collect a rider’s card, which is renewable every two years”, she added.

According to the Commissioner, this will enable the state government to establish a comprehensive database of all motorcycle riders and tricycle operators as well as those that are not commercially operating.

Yar’adua said the move is to ensure strict compliance of traffic regulations adding that electronic instruments will be installed at all junctions and traffic lights such that every offending vehicle passing through those intersections will be tracked by the CCTV camera while central platform will be monitoring all vehicular movements to check violators of traffic law and will be immediately tracked and apprehended to face necessary disciplinary action.

The Commissioner also announced that the state government would immediately withdraw all government vehicle registration plate numbers as it has noticed its usage by individuals who were no longer government officials.

“We are withdrawing all government vehicle registration plate numbers immediately and are re-registering them. Henceforth, all the allottees will be on our data bank and by the time we are tracking them through our E-enforcement, we will be able to identify the real persons that are supposed to be occupying those vehicles with those registration number”, she stated.