Niger Govt. Begins gratuity payment to retirees

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Bago, has announced his administration’s plan to resume the payment of gratuity for both state and local government retirees, assuring that the state does not owe any pension or salary arrears.

The governor made this disclosure during a meeting with leaders of the Niger State Chapters of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) at the Government House in Minna.

He noted that his administration had previously paid 13 batches of retirees but the process was temporarily stalled due to verification anomalies.

The statement was issued on Friday, by Bologi Ibrahim, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Niger State, emphasizing that payments would resume in series after thorough verification of retirees’ records.

Governor Bago directed his Deputy, Comrade Yakubu Garba, the state pension permanent secretary, and the leadership of NLC and NUP to work together to produce a clean record of retirees for his approval.

He also called for verification of pensions under the defined pension scheme before any review is implemented.

Acknowledging the contributions of retirees during their years of service, the governor encouraged them to embrace agriculture as an alternative source of income, promising support through Niger Foods.

He urged pensioners to continue supporting the current administration and not be swayed by external instigations.

Speaking to journalists, NUP Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Erena, said the meeting aimed to plead for the resumption of gratuity payments and the review of pensions under the defined scheme.

Similarly, NUP State Chairman, Isiaku Ndagi, thanked the governor for his willingness to resume payments and pledged to mobilize members across all zones and local government areas to fast-track the verification process.

The meeting underscores the administration’s commitment to financial transparency and prompt settlement of retirees’ entitlements in Niger State.