Niger Govt. bans gatherings, processions ahead Eid-el Maulud celebration

As part of measures to prevent the breakdown of law and order in Niger State, the Government has banned all forms of processions, protests, and gathering across the state during Eid-el Maulud celebration

The state government, meanwhile, cautioned clerics to ensure the Eid-el Maulud activities across Niger were celebrated within their localities as against the previous mode of celebration.

Through a statement yesterday, the State Government (SSG), Ahmed Matane, revealed that the decision to ban protests and processions is as a result of the security situation in the country occasioned by EndSARS protests.

The SSG said though Government would continue to respect the right of the people of the State to go about with their legitimate activities, it would however not allow any group to abuse the right of the citizens by breaking the law and infringing on other people’s rights in the community and public roads.

The SSG further revealed that the State Government has also banned all forms of Eid-el Maulud processions, rallies, and gatherings on the Streets that will lead to the blocking of roads in the State.