Niger Gov. swears in seven new commissioners after former aides’ resignations

The Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello, has sworn in seven newly appointed commissioners as members of the state executive council, who were being politically selected to replace those who recently resigned for elective offices, just as he tasked them to maintain high level of professionalism while discharging their official duties.

Bello said that the decision of the government to make the aides part of his cabinet was solely based on the recommendations received about their capabilities and competence which would bring about added values to the state government’s programs and projects.

He confirmed that the newly sworn-in cabinet members were carefully appointed based on their past experiences and that his new aides includes Abraham Umar, Habila Galadima, Usman Tinau, Kabiru Abbas, Yusuf Gunu, Sani Lafiya, and Emmanuel Musa.

The governor, speaking during the swearing ceremony at the Government House, Minna, on Wednesday, charged the newly appointed commissioners to ensure that they live up to their responsibilities and that they were selected after a thorough diligence report.

“Our decision to make you part of this cabinet today is based on the recommendations we have received about you, At the same time there are challenges, meaning that you have no time to make a difference,” he said.

He expressed optimism that the new commissioners would add value to the cabinet in its remaining few months in office with their expertise and competence.

The governor further urged them to exercise their duties effectively, saying that they were being sworn in at a critical period when government activities were winding up and enjoined them to take advantage of the opportunities to serve the state well.

Meanwhile, the oath of allegiance and office was administered by the state Chief Judge, Justice Halima Abdulmalik who was represented by Justice Bilkisu Yusuf.

