Niger Gov. suspends Eid festivities after flood death toll rises

In a solemn response to the devastating flood that hit Mokwa community in Niger, the State Governor, Umar Bago has suspended all traditional celebrations often organise to celebrate the Eid-il-Adha in the state.

Part of the activities suspended by the governor to mourn the over 200 victims who were swept away by flood, were the iconic Hawan Bariki, Durbar, and other public gatherings.

The governor’s decision was announced through a statement released on Wednesday by the Secretary to the State Government, Abubakar Usman.

According to the statement, the decision was taken to honor the memory of those who lost their lives and to allow a period of mourning, reflection, and prayer throughout the state.

“This decision was taken as a mark of respect for the victims of the tragic flood in Mokwa. It is also intended to allow a period of mourning, prayer, and sober reflection across the state.”

Bago extended his condolences to the families affected by the flood, which left many residents displaced and in mourning.

The governor urged citizens to use the sacred period of Eid to pray for the departed, support the grieving, and engage in acts of compassion.

The Durbar, a centerpiece of Sallah celebrations traditionally featuring horseback processions and cultural displays, will be notably absent this year—a symbolic move prioritizing humanitarian concerns over ceremonial fanfare.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to recovery efforts in Mokwa and other flood-affected areas. He assured the public that both emergency relief and long-term flood mitigation strategies are being implemented to prevent future disasters.

“As we commemorate Eid, let us do so with humility, empathy, and a deep sense of community,” Bago said, urging unity and resilience among Niger State residents during this period of grief and rebuilding.