Niger Gov. suspends chief of staff, two others over poor performance

The Niger State Governor, Mohamed Bago, has suspended his chief of staff, Abdullahi Usman, and two others over their inability to implement the administration policies and programs in the state.

The two others suspended by the governor further were Director of General Protocol, Abdullahi Yerima; and Chief Details official.

The suspension, which is set to last for one month, took the officials by surprise, especially as they had recently accompanied the governor on official trips to Lagos and Abuja.

Bago directed the Secretary to the State Government, Abubakar Usman, to promptly issue suspension letters to the affected officials.

The decision to suspend the officials was announced during a State Council meeting held at the Government House in Minna.

Meanwhile, Bago’s government officials have yet to release any statement or respond to inquiries regarding the matter.