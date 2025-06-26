Niger Gov shuts down varsity over student murder

The Niger State Governor, Umaru Bago has ordered the immediate closure of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University (IBBU) following a surge in insecurity around the institution, culminating in the tragic murder of a student.

On behalf of the Governor, the Secretary to the State Government, Abubakar Usman, said the action was taken to prevent further deterioration of law and order within the university community and to safeguard lives.

He emphasised that the suspension of academic activities became inevitable after recent security lapses, including the fatal attack by armed robbers on a student near the campus.

“The safety of all citizens, particularly students, is a top priority for the government,” Usman stated.

According to Usman, the deceased, identified as Abdulkareem, a 300-level undergraduate, was killed at his off-campus residence by individuals suspected of being phone thieves.

The incident, which occurred just days before the government’s announcement, sparked widespread protests among students who demanded stronger security measures around the school environment.

Usman urged the university’s management, academic staff, and student body to remain calm and cooperate with law enforcement agencies working to restore peace.

He further assured that a full investigation is underway to track down those responsible for the crime.

In the meantime, the government says it is implementing strategic plans to ensure the return of safety and normalcy in and around the university campus.