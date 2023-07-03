Niger Gov. sacks electoral commission chairman, others ahead council poll

The Niger State Governor, Umaru Bago, has dissolved the State Independent Electoral Commission (NSIEC), over gross misconducts.

Bago said that all appointees in the commission should handover affairs of their offices to the most senior civil servants and leave the premises.

The governor’s dissolution approval was contained in a statement issued by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Abubakar Usman, to newsmen yesterday in Minna, the State capital.

In the statement, the SSG disclosed that the NSIEC dissolution takes effect from May 29 when the new administration assume office.

This development indicate that the relationship between Bago and his predecessor, Sani Bello, may have start crumbling, barely two months after Bello’s administration tenure expired.

“Members of the commission are directed to hand over all property of the state government in their possession to the most senior Director with immediate effect,” it stated.

The Niger State House of Assembly had on Sept. 27, 2022 sacked the Chairman of NSIEC, Baba Aminu over alleged misconduct, but the former governor ignored the directive, asking the chairman to continue with his duties.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

