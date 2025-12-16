Niger Gov. sacks 30 aides over poor performance

The Niger State Governor, Umaru Bago, has relieved 30 Special Advisers of their positions over their inability to implement the administration’s policy and programs effectively.

Bago approved the termination in line with his resolve to rejig and reposition the government operations to better deliver on his development agenda for the state.

The decision was announced in Minna during the governor’s maiden State Executive Council meeting with newly sworn-in commissioners at the Council Chamber of the Government House on Tuesday.

According to the government, the move is aimed at reviewing and realigning advisory roles to make them more effective and responsive to the objectives of the “New Niger” agenda.

In a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Niger State, Bologi Ibrahim, no immediate replacements were announced at the time of the decision.

Governor Bago appreciated the affected advisers for their sacrifices and contributions to the success of his administration, while wishing them well in their future endeavours and for their dedicated service to the state.

He further wished them success in their future endeavours and thanked them for their contributions to the development of Niger State.