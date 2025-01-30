Niger Gov. raises concerns over illegal arms in miners’ possession

The Niger State Governor Mohammed Bago has raised concerns over the presence of firearms and explosives in the hands of artisanal miners across various communities in the State.

The governor expressed concern that many miners engage in illegal practices, including the storage of dangerous materials, exacerbating insecurity while emphasizing the security risks this poses.

He called on residents to surrender any explosives and weapons in their possession to a security committee composed of law enforcement agencies, the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), traditional rulers, and other relevant stakeholders for safe handling.

Governor Bago revealed this during a visit to Sabon-Pegi in Mashegu Local Government Area (LGA), where he addressed the aftermath of a dynamite explosion at a miner’s residence, which claimed three lives and left several others injured.

To assist those affected by the explosion, Governor Bago announced a N174 million relief package during the visitation.

Accompanying the governor on his visit was the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, alongside Senator Abubakar Sani Bello and other officials.