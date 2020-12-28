Niger Gov. raises concerns over bandits attacks, other security challenges

Following bandits attack of some villages in Maitumbi and Kuchi communities in Niger, the State Governor, Abubakar Bello, has expressed concerns over level of insecurity across the country, particularly in the state.

Bello, who condemned bandits attack that led to the murder of over 20 people in the state, stated that the bandits attacked communities in two local governments and destroyed property in the state.

The Governor, in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday, decried the incessant attack of the gunmen, just as he urged residents to remain calm as well as support government ongoing efforts aimed at identifying and dislodging criminals in the country..

While expressing his solidarity with the Tassapma and Kuchi communities in both Bosso and Munya LGAs, Bello appealed to all Nigerlites to cooperate with security agencies by providing necessary intelligence that would lead to the arrest of the perpetrators of such heinous act.

He disclosed that the recent meeting of the North Central State Governors held in Makurdi, Benue State, provided ideas and offered new approach in dealing with the issue of banditry in the region stressing that both states and Federal Government are doing their best to restore order in the affected states.

The Governor assured of governments relentless logistical support to the state security agencies and equally enjoined them to brace up to their responsibilities through collaborative intelligence sharing in order to defeat the bandits.

He, however, condoled with the families of those who lost their lives in the most recent attacks and directed the State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) to provide medical assistance and relief to the injured as well as those taking refuge at the Maitumbi Primary School.