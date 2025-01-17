Niger Gov. promises 3,000 housing units for IDPs

The Niger State Governor, Muhammad Bago, has promised to build 3,000 modern homes for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), in Alawa, Kuribi, and Erena communities, to ensure better welfare pending return to homes.

Bago said that 1000 housing units will be erected in each community to accommodate the IDPs in the Shiroro Local Government Area.

Bago, who disclosed this during a visit to Gwada in Shiroro Local Council to assess ongoing projects, stated that these homes would provide temporary shelter for IDPs until the security situation in their villages stabilizes.

To facilitate the initiative, the Emir of Minna has agreed to provide free land for construction, while specialized equipment from South Africa has been ordered to produce blocks for the houses.

The governor also confirmed plans to close the state’s IDP camps once the housing project is completed.

Beyond resettlement, the government aims to rehabilitate and upgrade public schools in the area by equipping them with modern teaching tools.