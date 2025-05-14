Niger Gov. presents N70bn bond request before lawmakers for approval

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umar Bago, has presented a request to the State House of Assembly for a resolution to approve the issuance of a N70 billion bond for critical development projects across the state.

The bond, as stated by the government, represents a portion of the N100 billion programme already endorsed by the State Executive Council at its 55th meeting held on April 22, 2025.

Bago disclosed that the proposed bond will be used to implement critical projects in vital sectors such as health, education, road and water infrastructure, as well as regional connectivity within and beyond state borders.

“The proposed bond is intended to finance critical projects in key sectors such as healthcare, education, infrastructure, water supply, and inter- and intra-state connectivity,” he stated during the presentation.

This request was read during plenary, which was presided by the Deputy Speaker, Afiniki Dauda, and subsequently directed to the House Standing Committee on Finance for detailed scrutiny and legislative processing.

In another development, the Assembly also considered a private member’s bill introduced by Murtala Adamu.

The proposed legislation aims to regulate the operations of scavengers, scrap metal traders, and “panteka” businesses in residential areas across the state, citing public safety and environmental concerns.