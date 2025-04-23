Niger Gov. lifts ban dreadlocks after public outcry

Barely 24 hours after directing security agencies to arrest anyone seen wearing dreadlocks, the Niger State Government has reversed its stance, permitting individuals with this hairstyle to go about their daily activities without restriction.

The government made a U-Turn after Governor Mohammed Bago’s order targeting individuals with dreadlocks in the capital city, Minna, faced backlash from Nigerians, who called for the state development and measures to tackle insecurity.

Bago, during a meeting with Federal Government’s officials, retracted the initial directive, which he had described as part of a broader security crackdown aimed at curbing “rascality” in the region.

“Yesterday we read a riot act on hooliganism and people misunderstood our words for people who have dreadlocks,” he said. “We don’t have a problem with dreadlocks but we have a problem with the cult here with dreadlocks. So if you have any business and you have dreadlocks, please come to Niger State. All that is media propaganda,” he said on Wednesday.

The governor’s initial policy which includes arrest, shaving, and fining of individuals with the hairstyle, faced critism from civil society groups, human rights advocates, and the general public, who viewed it as discriminatory and a violation of personal freedoms.

Social media platforms were abuzz with criticism, with many accusing the governor of promoting stereotypes and infringing on individual rights.

While the governor’s reversal has been welcomed by many, some critics argue that the initial directive has already caused harm and that more needs to be done to address the underlying issues of profiling and discrimination. The incident has sparked a broader conversation about personal freedoms and the role of government in regulating individual expressions in Nigeria.

As Niger State moves forward, the focus remains on balancing security concerns with the rights and freedoms of its citizens, ensuring that policies promote inclusivity and respect for diversity.