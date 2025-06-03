Niger Gov. frees 11 death row inmates ahead Eid celebration

The Niger State Governor, Mohammed Bago, has freed 11 inmates who were sentenced to death by court ahead of the upcoming Eid festival celebration in the stat.

The freed 11 inmates on death row include Mohammed Mohammed, Nana Sheshi, Isah Nmadu, Mohammed Ndabida, Abubakar Salihu, and Baba Shaba.

Others inmates who were granted state pardon by the governor were Adamu Babaminin, Haruna Mohammed, Isah Inuwa, Ibrahim Mohammed and Mohammed Isah.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Nasiru Mu’azu, who disclosed this during a press briefing at the Government House in Minna,, stating that the Instrument of Pardon was signed on May 28, 2025 and has been gazetted.

According to him, the convicts were involved in a communal clash between the Gaba and Amfani communities of the Lavun local government area, which resulted in the loss of lives and property.

“The state pardon is in the exercise of the constitutional power of the Governor. The decision was taken following a written request which was further reviewed between the Governor and the State Advisory Committee on the Prerogative of Mercy.

“The state pardon is also part of the reconciliatory efforts to ensure lasting peace between both communities. Several meetings have been held, and all issues have been resolved,” he stated.