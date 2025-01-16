Niger Gov. cancels PTA fees in public schools

The Niger State Governor, Mohammed Bago has canceled the payment of Parent Teachers Association (PTA) fees for students in public secondary and primary schools across the state.

Bago warned that any school management found violating this order will face a dire consequences.

This was disclosed during an official visit to Sarkin Pawa in Munya Local Government Area as part of his inspection of ongoing projects on Thursday.

“This government has taken over the responsibility of PTA fees for all children in public schools across Niger State. Parents and guardians are no longer required to pay PTA fees for their wards,” Bago said.

In addition to directing school authorities to comply with the new policy, he also emphasized the importance of education for all children, regardless of their background or financial situation.

Urging parents to enroll their children in school, the governor stressed that education is a fundamental right that can help break the cycle of poverty and empower future generations, particularly girls, who are often disadvantaged due to societal and cultural norms.

Furthermore, he highlighted the significance of girl-child education, noting that it can have a positive impact on the overall development of a community, as educated girls are more likely to become active participants in the workforce, delay marriage and childbirth, and make informed decisions about their health and well-being.

Bago also addressed a common challenge that prevents many children from attending school, which is the lack of uniforms, and he assured parents that this should not be a deterrent, adding that every child has the opportunity to access education without any barriers.

“Allow your children to go to school, even if they don’t have uniforms. School uniforms should not be a barrier. Any teacher who sends a child home for not wearing a uniform should be reported, and such a teacher will be removed from the school,” he warned.