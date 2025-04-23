Niger Gov. bans motorcycles, tricycles riders from night operations

In a decisive move to combat growing insecurity in Niger State, Governor Umaru Bago has ordered a nightly ban on commercial motorcycles and tricycles between 6:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

While giving the order, Governor Bago emphasized that the restriction is a short-term intervention aimed at curbing the surge in criminal activities plaguing the city.

He stressed that only medical emergencies will be exempted, and insisted that enforcement would be strict.

“I refuse to sit back while criminals unleash terror on our people. As a government, our primary duty is to safeguard lives and property,” the governor stated.

Additionally, he mandated local leaders at district, village, and ward levels to carry out thorough documentation of all residents in their areas.

He warned that any residence found harbouring criminals would be demolished, and properties used for drug peddling would face similar action.

Governor Bago further instructed security operatives in the state to ramp up their efforts in identifying and dismantling criminal enclaves throughout Minna.

The directive was unveiled during a critical security stakeholders’ meeting at the Government House in Minna, which brought together traditional rulers from the Minna Emirate and top security officials in the state.

Furthermore, parents were also urged to take responsibility for their children’s conduct. The governor warned that anyone involved in unlawful or violent behaviour would be arrested and prosecuted.

He reiterated his administration’s hardline stance against thuggery and public disorder.

“Security is everyone’s business. We must collectively work towards creating peaceful and safe communities,” he added.

Present at the meeting were the Deputy Governor, Yakubu Garba; the Emir of Minna, Alhaji Umar Faruk; traditional leaders from across the Minna Emirate, and heads of various security agencies.