Niger Gov. bans motorcycles sales over bandits attacks

After imposing restrictions on movements of motorcycles across Niger, the State Governor, Sani Bello, has imposed an indefinite ban on the sales of automobiles, as a measure to end banditry and kidnapping of citizens.

Bello stated that the category of motorcycles affected by the ban includes any motorcycles (Bajaj, Boxer, Qiujeng, Honda ACE, Jingchen, etc) with engine capacity from 185 Cubic Centimetres ( cc) and above remained banned from selling to the public.

The ban approved by the governor on motorcycles sales was announced through a statement issued by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ahmed Matane, to newsmen on Saturday.

Before the ban, the State Government had restricted the movements of all motorcycles from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am and the restriction order is still enforced.

While stating that the ban would be thoroughly monitored, the SSG further explained that the State Government rolled out this additional measure which is aimed at eradicating the activities of criminals and the unleashing of mayhem by bandits and kidnappers on innocent citizens in the State.

He stated Government has condemned in strong terms the degree of carnage and pandemonium bandits and kidnappers are causing to some parts of the State and reiterated its continued determination to rid the State of any security threat.

According to him, government is aware of the inconveniences the measure would cause the people, but the decision was taken in the overall interest of the State and appealed to the dealers of motorcycles across the State to cooperate with the directive”.

Matane, meanwhile, appealed to the people of the State to cooperate with the security agencies on the security measures being put in place to put an end to the activities of some criminal elements, as it is for the benefit of all and sundry.

The SSG disclosed that Government has also ordered security agencies in the State to ensure effective and strict compliance/enforcement of this directive.

In the same vein, the SSG has reaffirmed that the activities of commercial motorcycle riders popularly known as Okada or Kabu-kabu and operation of illegal garages remained banned in Minna metropolis and environs.

