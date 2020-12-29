Niger Gov. attributes Nigerian rising unemployment to varsities curriculum

The Niger State Governor, Sanni Bello, has attributed the rising unemployment to the astronomical rise in the number of unemployed, underemployed, and unemployable graduates in Nigeria to the arrays of unskilled and half-baked graduates churned out yearly by the nation’s tertiary institutions.

He indicated that with the depressing situation, it had become imperative for the restructuring of the country’s education sector, particularly in the areas of academic curricular.

The governor argued that the time had come for the academic curricular of Nigerian tertiary institutions to be reworked and tailored towards solving the hydra-headed problems bedeviling the country.

Bello, who is also the Chairman North Central Governors Forum, made the assertion when he went on a familiarization visit to Baze University Abuja, a private tertiary institution founded and established by Senator Yusuf Baba Ahmed.

The governor noted that it has become expedient on the nation’s citadel of learning to redirect their focus towards entrepreneurship and skills acquisition programs in order to produce self-employed and employers of labour since the country’s labour market was saturated with too many unemployed persons.

He reiterated his call for repositioning of Nigerian schools’ curricular in favour of entrepreneurship and skills acquisition through the reestablishment of Technical Schools and Colleges across the country.

Bello, who commended the standard and quality of work at the site of the university’s Teaching Hospital, expressed satisfaction with the progress and development of the institution which he attributed to the doggedness and resilience of the founder.

“I remembered when Senator Baba Ahmed confided in me that he wants to start a university, I never doubted his capabilities because right from our days in the university he sets his goals and charts a course to achieve them with commitment and dedication. He is, indeed, a goal-getter,” he said.

The governor, who admitted that Ahmed has put up a lasting legacy with the establishment of Baze University Abuja, advised that a workable system must be put in place to guarantee the sustainability and affordability of the institution.

He said that the Niger state government was ready to establish a mutually beneficial partnership with Baze University in the areas of Education, Health, and Environment in view of the institution’s track record in the pursuit of academic excellence for growth and development.