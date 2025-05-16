32 C
Lagos
Friday, May 16, 2025
Niger Gov. approves ₦822M for grassroots development

The Niger State Government has disbursed ₦822 million to 274 wards across its 25 local government areas, with each ward receiving ₦3 million for the implementation of community-driven development projects.

The funds handed to the wards executives were intended for projects identified by community leaders and residents as key towards empowering communities to take ownership of their development priorities.

To ensure transparency and inclusiveness, Ward and Local Government Development Committees will be established, comprising representatives from traditional, religious, political, and civil society groups.

The Commissioner for Rural and Community Development, Phallalu Mohammed, announced the initiative during a sensitization tour of traditional institutions in Suleja, Lapai, and Agaie emirate councils.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Binta Mamman, explained that the initiative would particularly alleviate the suffering of women, who are among the most vulnerable in society.

Traditional rulers, including the Emir of Lapai, Tafida Umaru Bago III; the Emir of Agaie, Alhaji Yusuf Nuhu; and the Emir of Suleja, Mallam Awal Ibrahim (represented by the Madakin Suleja, Engineer Shuibu Gani), commended Governor Bago’s foresight in reviving the ward development model.

The State Steering Committee overseeing the project includes senior government officials, party leaders, and representatives of key ministries, ensuring that no ward is left behind and that funds are utilized judiciously.

