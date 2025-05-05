Niger Gov. adjusts laws guiding motorcycles operation across metropolis

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Bago, has revised the curfew hours restricting the movement of motorcycles and tricycles within Minna metropolis.

The new curfew, which takes effect from Monday, May 5, will now run daily from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., restricting the movement of motorcycles and tricycles within the Minna metropolis during that period.

In a statement released by the Office of the Chief Press Secretary via his official X handle, the Governor, popularly known as the “farmer governor” due to his strong pro-agriculture stance, explained that the adjustment followed recent security updates provided by the state’s security committee.

“The adjustment, which is effective from today, will now commence from 8 o’clock in the night to 6 o’clock in the morning,” the statement read.

Bago had previously imposed a 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM curfew in response to a spike in cases of thuggery and insecurity involving motorcycles and tricycles in the state capital.

The new revision is seen as a slight easing of the restriction, reflecting improved security assessments.

Meanwhile, the governor has reiterated his call for residents to remain law-abiding, assuring them that all government policies are designed to ensure public safety and enhance the overall well-being of the populace.