27.2 C
Lagos
Monday, May 5, 2025
spot_img
National

Niger Gov. adjusts laws guiding motorcycles operation across metropolis

BY MARY ODEH

0
5

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Bago, has revised the curfew hours restricting the movement of motorcycles and tricycles within Minna metropolis.

The new curfew, which takes effect from Monday, May 5, will now run daily from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., restricting the movement of motorcycles and tricycles within the Minna metropolis during that period.

In a statement released by the Office of the Chief Press Secretary via his official X handle, the Governor, popularly known as the “farmer governor” due to his strong pro-agriculture stance, explained that the adjustment followed recent security updates provided by the state’s security committee.

“The adjustment, which is effective from today, will now commence from 8 o’clock in the night to 6 o’clock in the morning,” the statement read.

Bago had previously imposed a 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM curfew in response to a spike in cases of thuggery and insecurity involving motorcycles and tricycles in the state capital.

The new revision is seen as a slight easing of the restriction, reflecting improved security assessments.

Meanwhile, the governor has reiterated his call for residents to remain law-abiding, assuring them that all government policies are designed to ensure public safety and enhance the overall well-being of the populace.

Previous article
JUST IN: Lagos APC leaders, chairmanship aspirants meet over allege imposition
Next article
FG shuts illegal mining site in Kaduna

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.