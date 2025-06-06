Niger flood victims’ relatives celebrate Eid amid grief

Residents of Mokwa in Niger State marked this year’s Eid-el-Kabir in mourning, just days after a flood disaster claimed more than 200 lives and displaced over 3,000 people.

Despite the grief hanging over the community, hundreds gathered at the Dzuko Eid prayer ground to observe the two Rakat Eid prayers.

The prayers, held on Friday, were led by the Chief Imam of Mokwa Local Government, Mohammed Mohammed, in a deeply reflective atmosphere.

Many worshippers turned to prayer for comfort, seeking strength in their faith amid the widespread loss.

The deadly flood, which followed hours of intense rainfall on the night of May 29, left much of Mokwa submerged.

Houses, farmlands, roads, and bridges were destroyed, cutting off access to many areas and deepening the crisis.

Among the worst-hit communities were Tiffin Maza and Anguwan Hausawa, where families are still reeling from the loss of lives and property.

In a show of solidarity with the victims, Niger State Governor Umar Bago cancelled all official Eid-el-Kabir celebrations across the state, including the traditional Durbar festivities.

The move, according to the government, was meant to honour the dead and give residents time to grieve and reflect.

Similarly, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) extended its condolences to affected Muslim families.

It also urged churches to support victims through prayers, relief donations, and other acts of compassion.

Though marked by sorrow, the Eid prayers became a symbol of the community’s resilience and unity.

For many in Mokwa, this year’s celebration was less about festivity and more about remembrance, shared grief, and hope for healing after one of the region’s worst tragedies.