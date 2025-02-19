Niger Deltans request FG’s support on infrastructure devt., others

Niger Deltans under the aegis of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has urged the Federal Government to develop infrastructures across Cross River State, to assist the residents cope with oil wells loss.

They argued that this development has significantly impacted the state’s economy, despite its rich endowment in solid minerals, agriculture, and forestry.

PANDEF’s National Chairman, Godknows Igali, emphasized the importance of Cross River’s inclusion in regional development initiatives during a courtesy visit to Governor Bassey Otu on Wednesday.

He highlighted the need for the Federal Government to sign into law the bill establishing the South-South Development Commission, which would enable the region to address its developmental challenges more effectively.

The chairman noted that the poor state of infrastructure, particularly the East-West Road, is a pressing concern, as well the deteriorating condition of the road which has increased travel time from Port Harcourt to Calabar.

To address the region’s economic challenges, he advocated for investment in alternative sectors, including agriculture, gas, and solid minerals. The group plans to establish a South-South Development and Investment Fund, which would generate financial resources for key economic sectors.

Earlier, the State Governor, Bassey Otu, expressed gratitude for PANDEF’s advocacy, reaffirming Cross River’s commitment to regional collaboration. He emphasized the need for stronger partnerships between the state, PANDEF, and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to push for economic and infrastructural advancements.

He said “It is time for us, as a region, to look beyond oil. Many global economies have diversified, and we must do the same. Cross River remains part of this wealthy region, but past injustices have denied us our fair share. However, justice cannot be ignored forever—our brothers will stand with us to demand what is right,” Governor Otu stated.