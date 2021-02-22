Niger Delta electric company exports 70MW to Togo

The management of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company, NDPHC, said it has entered into a bilateral agreement with the Republic of Togo to supply the country with 70 Megawatt (MW) of electricity under the Power Purchase Agreement, PPA.

The NDPHC said the expected power export, would be generated from its Calabar Power plant under the NIPP programme. It also revealed that there are on-going discussions with other potential customers in Calabar like the Paradise City, where they are willing to off-take 100MW from the plant.

The Executive Director, Generation, Niger Delta Power Holding Company, NDPHC, Kassim Abdullahi, made the disclosure weekend, during the inspection of the Calabar Power Plant in Odukpani, Cross River State.

The plant, wholly owned by NDPHC under the NIPP program, has five units (Gas Turbines) with a total designed capacity of about 600 Mega Watts.

Abdullahi, while speaking shortly after the inspection, described the plant as one of the best amongst NDPHC plants with uninterruptible gas availability and a good dispatch network.

He said the company already has a power purchase agreement to supply 70MW of power to West African nation- Togo from the power plant and are in discussion to supply another 100MW to Paradise City in Calabar.

According to him, “Calabar is one of our best power stations under NDPHC and is one of the power stations with the good gas supply, where we have a GSA with ACCU Gas. The Power Station also has a good dispatch network and some eligible customers as well”

“We are here on our on-going inspection as part of the routine maintenance we do on all our Power stations. Calabar is currently running two units. In the morning it was three units that were available and on the grid but because of the instability and some frequency controls we had to go down with one unit”.

“The other two units are undergoing routine maintenance on the transformer lube oil system and also a Boroscope inspection on the engines.

“Calabar is doing very well. We have gas, we have a good network for dispatch. It is one of the best”.

He mentioned that when all the units are firing, the Calabar power plant has a total capacity of 560MW available power for dispatch.