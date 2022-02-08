Niger court sentences 11 landgrabbers to death

A High Court sitting in Minna, the Niger state capital has sentenced 11 landgrabbers to death by hanging after they were found to have killed seven villagers from Gaba community during a tussle over land in Lavun Local Government.

The 11 persons were among the 25 indigenes of Anfani community that were arraigned before the court by the State Government after they attacked and killed the victims in the state.

Meanwhile, the court has discharged and acquitted 14 other suspects, who were earlier arraigned along with the convicted persons, over lack of diligent and proper prosecution.

Those convicted by the court were Mohammed Mohammed, Baba Mohammed, Mohammed Isah (aka Madu), Abubakar Saba, Mohammed Adamu Babamini, Ibrahim Mohammed Emigi, Haruna Mohammed, Isah Baba Madu, Ndama Sheshi, Isah Mohammed, and Mohammed Ndabida.

They were sentenced to death by hanging on Tuesday after being found guilty of nine count charges brought against them by the complainant.

According to the charges, some members of Gaba community alongside surveyors were on the farmland to demarcate the boundaries between the community and Anfani community when they were attacked with dangerous weapons, and seven persons were killed on the spot.

It would be recalled that, at least, 25 of them were on October 7, 2019, charged before the court by the office of the Attorney General through the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for attacking Gaba community in Lavun local government over farmlands.

