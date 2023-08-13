Niger Coup leaders accepts ECOWAS dialogue recommendations

The Nigeria’s Intervention Team comprising prominent Islamic scholars in the country, approved by President Bola Tinubu, has met with the coup leaders in Niger, and both parties agreed to adopt and intensify the option of dialogue recommended by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), to resolve the political crisis in that country.

They argued that the option was the best to assist Niger Republic strengthen it’s bilateral ties with it’s neighbours especially Nigeria.

The Islamic clerics led by Abdullahi Bala Lau met with General Abdourahmane Tchiani for several hours in Niger’s capital, Niamey, behind closed doors, discussing the shift in system of government and reasons for the military intervention.

Aside from that, they also deliberated on the demand by ECOWAS leaders that former President, Bazoum, be reinstated without conditions.

In a statement made available to newsmen, Bala Lau said the team had earlier told Nigerian President, Bola Tinubu, who is also the Chairman of the authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, that their position is that the political impasse in Niger be resolved through dialogue.

He, therefore told Tchiani that the visit to Niger was to engage in constructive dialogue to encourage him and other military leaders behind the coup to toe the path of peace instead of war to resolve the crisis.

Responding, Tchiani, who accorded the team warm reception, welcomed their intervention and accepted the recommendation.

He said their doors were open to explore diplomacy and peace in resolving the matter.

Tchiani, however, said it was painful to the coup leaders that the ECOWAS leaders did not hear their side of the matter before issuing an ultimatum to them to quit office.

He claimed the coup was well intended, stating that they struck to starve off an imminent threat that would have affected not only the Niger Republic but also Nigeria.

He also apologised for not according to the team sent by President Tinubu led by former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd) the required attention because they were angry about the ECOWAS ultimatum.

While tracing the historical ties between the two nations, he said the Niger Republic and Nigeria were not only neighbours but brothers and sisters who should resolve issues amicably.

