Niger councils get autonomy, begin independent operations

In recognition of local governments contribution to democracy, Niger State Government has granted a partial autonomy to 25 Local Government Area Councils in the State.

The autonomy, which was approved by the state government, was done to reposition the financial obligations of the councils, would be for six months before additional review.

Approval of the autonomy was announced by commissioner for information and strategy, Sani Idris, at a post council briefing held at the Government House in Minna.

Idris, who spoke on behalf of the commissioner for Local Government, Community Development and Chieftaincy Affairs, Abdulmalik Daji, yesterday, said the State Executive Council believes that the partial autonomy would ensure sustainability in the Local Government Councils.

He stressed that the joint account that has hitherto been operational was necessitated by inability of some Local Government Councils to continued their responsibilities to the public without state government intervention.

“This implies that when FAAC allocation is received and statutory deductions made, all the money will be sent to the Local Government Councils directly. This will enable them manage and pay their own bills and make adjustments where necessary”, he added.

Meanwhile, the State Government has constituted a committee that would evolve strategies that would boost the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the State.

In another development, the State Government has constituted a 5-man Central Working Committee (CWC) charged with responsibility of organizing the 45th anniversary of the State’s creation coming up on the 3rd of February, 2021.

The CWC would be headed by the Deputy Governor of the State, Ahmed Kesto, with the Chief of Staff Ibrahim Balarabe, Commissioners for Information and Strategy Sani Idris, Youths and Sports Emmanuel Umar and that of Women Affairs Fati Tasala Ibrahim as members.