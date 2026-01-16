Niger College withdraws teaching practice students from trouble zones

The Niger State College of Education has withdrawn its teaching practice students deployed to locations considered unsafe and identified as trouble zones, in a move aimed at safeguarding their lives and ensuring academic continuity.

The decision reshapes the ongoing teaching practice exercise by redirecting affected students away from volatile communities where bandit kidnappings are reported to be rampant.

The directive, issued during the 2025/2026 teaching practice programme, applies to students originally posted to Zone C and parts of Zones A and B in Niger State, following security advisories from the state government.

The schools from which the teaching practice students are being withdrawn are: UBE Primary School Kampala and UBE Primary School Kpaidna in Bosso; Federal Government Girls’ College, Dzwanyagi UBE Primary and Secondary Schools, Mallam Habiba Nma Bantigi CAIS, Chegungi UBE Primary School, and Mayaki Egbodza Nomadic Primary School Edokota Tanko, all located within the Bida axis.

According to the college, the announcement was conveyed through a statement from the college’s Directorate of Teaching Practice on Friday, after a recent security review cleared only selected areas for continued teaching practice.

Approved locations now include schools within Bida, Bosso, Chanchaga, and Suleja Local Government Areas, alongside placements in the Federal Capital Territory.

Consequently, students affected by the withdrawal have been instructed to report immediately to the Directorate of Teaching Practice for reposting to safer and approved schools.

College authorities stressed that compliance is compulsory, noting that the directive leaves no room for exceptions.

“All concerned students are expected to comply strictly with this directive, as it is designed solely in their best interest,” the management said.

The institution further expressed appreciation for students’ cooperation, adding that the temporary disruption will not affect the overall objectives of the teaching practice exercise.

“We appreciate the understanding shown by our students as arrangements are being made to ensure a smooth and secure reposting process,” the statement added.