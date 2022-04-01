Niger boat mishap death toll hits 13

No fewer than five additional bodies were confirmed to have been recovered from the lagoon, increasing the number of villagers that perished while fleeing from bandits to 13 in Niger Statel

Among the 13 victims of the boat mishap were 10 children and three women who were residents of Guni and Kurgbaku villages in the state.

Confirming the statistics on Friday to newsmen, the head of the state’s emergency management agency, Ibrahim Inga, said that the five additional bodies were recovered yesterday evening by the search and rescue team.

According to him, the bodies of two women and six children were recovered on Wednesday while the search for five more missing passengers was ongoing.

“The death toll is now 13. Five remaining bodies were recovered from the river late yesterday (Thursday). So the five new bodies include a woman and four children. In all, three women and 10 children drowned after the mishap,” he added

The emergency officer attributed the tragedy to overload and lack of maintenance as the canoe was too old to carry such a number of passengers.

Boat mishaps are common on Nigerian waterways mostly due to overcrowding and bad maintenance, particularly in the rainy season.

